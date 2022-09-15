Asteroid larger than 'Statue of Unity' heading towards Earth this week

Representative image | File

An asteroid larger than the Statue of Unity is scheduled to make its way to Earth earlier this week, the asteroid is about 210 meters high and the Unity statue 192 meters high. The asteroid is 47,42,252 kilometers from the Earth and is expected to approach Earth on September 18.

Asteroids are rocky and fragmented remains of the formation of solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. Asteroids are classified as near-Earth objects if their distance from Earth is less than 1.3 times the distance from Earth to the Sun.

The asteroid, designated 2005 RX3, will approach Earth on September 18 at a staggering speed of 62,820 kilometers per hour.

Other Four Asteroids that are heading towards Earth this week:

2020 PT4: The asteroid will depart 71,89,673 kilometers from Earth at a speed of 39,024 kilometers per hour.

2022 QD1: The asteroid is about 130 meters across and will pass Earth on September 16 at a breakneck speed of 34,200 kilometers per hour.

2022 QB37: The asteroid will approach Earth on her Sept. 18, within 65,16,483 kilometers of Earth.

2022 QJ50: The asteroid will head towards Earth by the end of this week at a speed of 33,156 kilometers per hour.