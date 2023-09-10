 Aditya L1 Sun Mission: Spacecraft Successfully Undergoes 3rd Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Says ISRO
Aditya L1 Sun Mission: Spacecraft Successfully Undergoes 3rd Earth-Bound Manoeuvre, Says ISRO

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.

Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Aditya L1 | Youtube | Screenshot

Bengaluru, September 10: Aditya L1 spacecraft, India's first space-based mission to study the Sun, successfully underwent its third earth-bound manoeuvre in the early hours of Sunday, ISRO said. The space agency's Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) carried out the operation.

ISRO's ground stations tracked the satellite

"The third Earth-bound manoeuvre (EBN#3) is performed successfully from ISTRAC, Bengaluru. ISRO's ground stations at Mauritius, Bengaluru, SDSC-SHAR and Port Blair tracked the satellite during this operation," the Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO) said in a post on social media platform X. The new orbit attained is 296 km x 71767 km, it said, adding the next manoeuvre is scheduled on September 15, around 2 am.

Aditya-L1 is the first Indian space-based observatory that will study the Sun from a halo orbit around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is located roughly 1.5 million km from the Earth.

The first and second earth-bound manoeuvres were successfully performed on September 3 and 5, respectively. The spacecraft will undergo one more earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before it is placed in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1.

Aditya-L1 Takes Selfie & Images Of the Earth And The Moon, ISRO Posts Video (WATCH)
