 Aditya-L1 Takes Selfie & Images Of the Earth And The Moon, ISRO Posts Video (WATCH)
Aditya-L1 Takes Selfie & Images Of the Earth And The Moon, ISRO Posts Video (WATCH)

Aditya L1 is the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun.

Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon | ISRO

"Aditya-L1 Mission: Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon," posted ISRO on X on Thursday (September 7). Aditya L1 is the first space based Indian mission to study the Sun. The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, estimated to be about 1.5 million km from the Earth.

"A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation/eclipses," said ISRO on its website.

(This is breaking news. More details awaited)

