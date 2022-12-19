e-Paper Get App
A planet is heading towards collision with its sun & can potentially offer glimpse of how Earth could meet its end

Exoplanet Kepler-1658b is 2,600 light years from Earth and is known as a "hot Jupiter" planet.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Planet Earth | Flickr
Paris: In a first, astronomers have identified a planet that is spiralling towards a cataclysmic collision with its ageing sun. As per an AFP report, this could potentially offer a glimpse into how Earth could meet its end one day.

The new study was published on Monday. The team which comprises of mostly US-based researchers, hope the doomed exoplanet Kepler-1658b can help shed light on how worlds die as their stars get older.

article-image

Kepler-1658b's rounds around its sun are getting shorter

The exoplanet Kepler-1658b is 2,600 light years away from Earth and is known as a "hot Jupiter" planet.

Kepler-1658b's orbit is getting shorter by around 131 milliseconds a year, according to the study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The exoplanet's rotation around its host star takes less than three days.

