A planet is heading towards collision with its sun & can potentially offer glimpse of how Earth could meet its end

Paris: In a first, astronomers have identified a planet that is spiralling towards a cataclysmic collision with its ageing sun. As per an AFP report, this could potentially offer a glimpse into how Earth could meet its end one day.
The new study was published on Monday. The team which comprises of mostly US-based researchers, hope the doomed exoplanet Kepler-1658b can help shed light on how worlds die as their stars get older.
Kepler-1658b's rounds around its sun are getting shorter
The exoplanet Kepler-1658b is 2,600 light years away from Earth and is known as a "hot Jupiter" planet.
Kepler-1658b's orbit is getting shorter by around 131 milliseconds a year, according to the study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters. The exoplanet's rotation around its host star takes less than three days.
