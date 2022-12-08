Veganuary 2023 to reinforce India’s love for plants and the planet

Celebrating the 10th-year of the global campaign, Monica Dogra, Amy Aela and Mountaineer Prakriti Varshney join Veganuary as Ambassadors.

India, December 8, 2022: Veganuary – the global campaign to try vegan for January and beyond – is all set to reinforce India’s love for plants and the planet. It is using humour, hummus, and hope to inspire positive change for health and the environment. Backed by celeb supporters and huge popularity among Indians in its previous avatar (2022), a large number of people are expected to sign up to try vegan for January as registrations open today.

On the occasion of its 10th global anniversary, 10 popular Indian vegans are supporting the campaign, including Soundarya Sharma– actor and BigBoss contestant; Arvind Krishna– actor and pro 3×3 basketballer; Monica Dogra– musician and actor; Amy Aela– actor; Prakriti Varshney– mountaineer, Mt. Everest; Kuntal Joisher– mountaineer Mt. Everest; Vishwajeet Sangle– pro tennis player; Anushka Manchanda-singer; Sadaa Syed– actor and Sneha Ullal– actor.

Soundarya Sharma has shown that you can be vegan and thrive in any situation. She has shared her encouragement to everyone trying vegan this January. Arvind Krishna said “I’m vegan for the environment, the animals, for my health and wellbeing. I’m elated to be joining Veganuary as an ambassador and I hope my active lifestyle inspires many to try vegan”.

The theme for this January is ‘hope’ and the campaign has a desi twist to engage more Indians. In addition to the free resources and 31-day coaching emails, this year’s resources Include a new Indian starter kit answering all questions on veganism, more Indian recipes, a one-pot meal plan to help make meals cheaper and quicker, as well as an updated celebrity e-cookbook featuring recipes from Indian and global celebs including Venus Williams and Dr Jane Goodall, and a new podcast series which launches on 1st January.

Reflecting on her decision to be an ambassador for the campaign, Monica Dogra said, “I turned vegan after watching a documentary about the way that eggs are produced, and also hearing information on the environmental impact of factory farmed dairy. I had already been vegetarian for years for similar reasons. I recognize it’s a process, but it is one that is easier than ever today, and one that should surely be considered by the privileged to help lower impact on the planet and promote compassionate and mindful lifestyle.”

Market research indicates a rising popularity of veganism in India. A YouGov survey in December 2021 revealed that 65 per cent of Indians planned to eat more plant-based/vegan foods in 2022. In January 2022, India had the third highest number of people signing up to try vegan, next only to the UK and USA.

Along with climate, social and health benefits, veganism has huge economic implications as well. The Indian plant-based meat market, which is currently worth $30–40 million, is anticipated to grow to $500 million in the next two years. Plant-based dairy sales in India are expected to increase from their current level of $21 million to $63.9 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 20.7% per cent. As a result of the rising demand, meat and dairy substitutes are competitively priced and readily available on par with their equivalents sourced from animals.

Amy Aela shared her sentiment, by saying: “Choosing to be plant based is not about a diet, it’s about choosing a lifestyle which is morally sound. As humans, we have the ability for moral and rational thought – unlike other animals. So, if we can have happy and healthy lives without hurting someone else, why wouldn’t we?”

Prakriti Varshney, the first vegan woman to scale Mt. Everest recorded a motivational video for Veganuary participants and observed “If you can live a happy, strong and healthy life without harming animals and nature, then, why wouldn’t you?”

To help people track their progress while encouraging them to stay on a vegan diet, Veganuary has also collaborated with vegan bakehouse Maloney’s Delights and introduced special edition Veganuary calendars

Veganuary’s India Head Prashanth Vishwanath said: “This is the time for hope, change, and action. Whatever your plans for 2023 are, trying vegan is a great place to start, for health, the planet and the animals. Veganuary understands the science of behaviour change and brings world-class support and resources for you to have a great vegan experience. You can do this while enjoying most of your favourite Indian recipes, engaging with celeb vegans and being part of a community that is trying vegan at the same time as you”

If you’re in Delhi or Bengaluru, don’t forget to catch Veganuary on the many cabs plying the streets. You can even use the QR code on the cab to sign up!

Veganuary is free to join, and people can sign-up at veganuary.com to receive our Celebrity eCookbook, the new Official Veganuary Starter Kit, and 31 daily emails packed with nutritional info, delicious Indian recipes, meal plans and helpful advice.

Nearly 2.5 million people, coming from almost every country in the world, have officially taken part since our pledge launched in January 2014. With campaign hubs now in Germany, USA, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, India and the UK, Veganuary has truly become a global phenomenon.

