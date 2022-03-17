'RRR' team to march across India to promote the Ram Charan, Jr NTR-starrer

With SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’s release just around the corner, the makers of the magnum opus have planned a multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie across the country.

The makers of the period action drama launched an interesting video on the social media announcing the beginning of their multi-city promotions. From Hyderabad, Bengalauru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from March 18-22.

Interestingly, 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. RRR will hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 05:07 PM IST