Who Was Sadhu Vaswani? Here's All You Need To Know About Educationist Who Started Mira Movement | Photo: www.sadhuvaswani.org

The Sadhu Vaswani Mission has commenced its celebrations in Pune to honour the 144th birth anniversary of the spiritual leader, Sadhu TL Vaswani. The festival, running from November 23 to November 25, will unfold in the city and at the mission's centres worldwide. To kickstart the festivities, a rath yatra was organised on Thursday, which will be followed by engaging satsangs, spiritual discussions on Friday, and the commemoration of Sadhu Vaswani's birthday as International Meatless Day on Saturday. Concurrently, healthcare institutions affiliated with the Sadhu Vaswani Mission are providing concessional treatments during this period.

Who was Sadhu Vaswani?

Early Life:

Sadhu Vaswani was born on November 25, 1879, in Hyderabad, Sindh (now in Pakistan). After completing his BA from the University of Bombay in 1899 and MA in 1902, he sought his mother's permission to dedicate his life to serving God and humanity. Despite her desire for his worldly success, he initially accepted a teaching position. However, his pledge to remain unmarried, combined with his devotion to a spiritual life, guided his decisions. He eventually held academic roles as a Professor of History and Philosophy at City College, Kolkata, and later at DJ Science College in Karachi. Upon the death of his mother, he resigned from his employment, keeping his promise to her.

Journey Abroad and Philanthropy:

At the age of 30, Vaswani embarked on a significant journey with his guru, Sri Promotholal Sen, attending the Welt Congress in Berlin in 1910. Representing India, he advocated for peace and unity.

Empowering Women:

In the era of India's struggle for independence and societal norms, Sadhu Vaswani championed women's liberation and education. Initiating the 'Sakhi Satsang' in 1929, he encouraged women's spiritual elevation, liberating them from domestic confines. He strongly believed in women's potential for societal upliftment and inaugurated the Mira School for Girls in 1933. This institution marked the genesis of the 'Mira Movement in Education,' providing advanced education integrated with spiritual ethos across the globe.

Multifaceted Persona:

A gifted writer and speaker, Sadhu Vaswani authored numerous books, delivering profound spiritual discourses. His oratory prowess and deep spirituality left a lasting impact on audiences. He was hailed as a poet, mystic, and sage, revered for unveiling profound spiritual truths.

Passing and Legacy:

Sadhu Vaswani passed away on January 16, 1966, at the age of 86, mourned by devotees worldwide. His legacy endures, with countless followers paying homage at his Sacred Samadhi on the Sadhu Vaswani Mission Campus in Pune.

Darshan Museum:

The Darshan Museum, inaugurated by actor Aamir Khan in 2011, offers a captivating narrative of Sadhu Vaswani's life and teachings. Utilising 3D holographic imagery, digital audio, and exquisite artwork across its 10,000-square-foot expanse, it provides an immersive experience. The museum showcases around 100 books by Sadhu Vaswani and includes multimedia access to his spiritual work 'Nuri,' engaging visitors in his profound wisdom and spiritual philosophy.