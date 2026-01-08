Who Was Madhav Gadgil? All You Need To Know About Renowned Ecologist Who Died At 83; CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh Pay Tributes | X @Jairam_Ramesh

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, known for his work on the conservation of Western Ghats, has passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was 83. Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

Early Life

Born in Pune on May 24, 1942, Gadgil hailed from an illustrious academic family. His father, Dhananjay Ramchandra Gadgil, was a noted economist and former director of the Gokhale Institute.

Madhav Gadgil graduated in biology from Fergusson College in 1963 and completed his master's degree in zoology from the University of Mumbai in 1965. He went on to pursue a PhD from Harvard University in 1969, where he worked on mathematical ecology and animal behaviour.

After returning to India in 1971, Gadgil joined the Indian Institute of Science in 1973. During his tenure at IISc, he established key institutions, including the Centre for Ecological Sciences and the Centre for Theoretical Studies, laying the foundation for modern ecological research in the country.

He retired from IISc in 2004 and later continued his academic engagement with the Agharkar Research Institute in Pune and the University of Goa.

Served Key Positions

Gadgil served on several high-level national and international bodies, including the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, the National Advisory Council, and the National Tiger Conservation Authority.

He played a pioneering role in shaping India's ecological research and conservation policy.

Gadgil was the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and chairman of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), popularly known as the Gadgil Commission.

In 2010, Gadgil was appointed chairman of the panel, which submitted a landmark report recommending that a significant portion of the Western Ghats be designated as ecologically sensitive. While the report triggered intense debate, it is widely regarded as a milestone in India's environmental discourse.

He had chaired the government-constituted Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region in India.

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

Earned Several Accolades

A prolific researcher and writer, Gadgil authored or co-authored several influential books, including 'This Fissured Land' and 'Ecology and Equity', and published over 250 scientific papers. He was also a regular columnist, writing extensively in English and Marathi to popularise ecological awareness.

Gadgil's contributions earned him numerous national and international honours, including the Padma Shri (1981), Padma Bhushan (2006), Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, Volvo Environment Prize, and Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement.

Condolences Pour-in

CM Devendra Fadnavis on X (formerly Twitter) mentioned, “The passing of Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan Dr Madhavrao Gadgil, the senior environmentalist, is extremely heartbreaking. In the Indian intellectual tradition, Madhavrao was a pioneering figure in environmental awareness, conservation, and advocating for policies to that end. He did not limit himself merely to writing and enlightenment, but also engaged in practical work on how to utilise natural resources accurately. He emphasised the participation of local communities in this.”

“The work he did for the conservation of the Western Ghats is particularly noteworthy. He must be mentioned as the architect of the biodiversity law in India. He was honoured with numerous awards at national and international levels. A disciplined and idealistic personality has departed from our midst. I offer my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in the grief of his family members,” Fadnavis added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Madhav Gadgil was a top-notch academic scientist, a tireless field researcher, a pioneering institution-builder, a great communicator, a firm believer in people’s networks and movements, and a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to many for over five decades. Trained at the very best universities in modern science, he was at the same time a champion of traditional knowledge systems - especially in biodiversity conservation.”

Madhav Gadgil, the pre-eminent ecologist, has just passed away.

“His influence on public policy has been profound, going back to his crucial role in the Save Silent Valley Movement in the late 70s and early 1980s. His intervention to protect forests in Bastar was crucial in the mid -80s. Later, he gave shape to a new direction to the Botanical Survey of India and the Zoological Survey of India. During 2009-2011, he chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel and wrote its report in a most sensitive and democratic manner that remains unmatched in both substance and style,” he added.

Ramesh further said, “In the twenty-six months I was Environment Minister during May 2009- July 2011, I turned to him every other day for guidance and advice. And our conversations were not confined to matters related to ecology. Nation builders come in different forms and varieties. Madhav Gadgil was definitely one of them. Above all, he had the hallmark of a true scholar— he was gentle, unassuming, and exuded empathy and humility behind which was a vast ocean of knowledge and learning.”

Mallikarjun Kharge, President, Indian National Congress, said, “In the passing of Dr Madhav Gadgil, India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry. His leadership helped turn scientific evidence into protective action, most notably through decisive engagement with landmark conservation efforts and community rights, particularly in the Western Ghats.”

In the passing of Dr. Madhav Gadgil, India has lost one of its foremost voices in ecological inquiry.

“A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, and Karnataka’s Rajyotsava Prashasthi, he leaves behind an enduring imprint on research, teaching, and ecological conservation, and his departure is a major setback for the country’s green cause. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the scientific community,” Kharge added.

Scientist Raghunath Mashelkar said, “Deeply grieved that my dear friend, ecological conscience of India, Madhav Gadgil, is no more. Our friendship goes back to the late 1980s, when both of us were members of science advisory committee to the Prime Minister. We also worked together when I chaired the Goa Golden Jubilee Development Council in 2010. He showed us the path of balancing ecology & economics.”

Deeply grieved that my dear friend, ecological conscience of India, Madhav Gadgil, is no more.



Our friendship goes back to late 1980s, when both of us were members of science advisory committee to the Prime Minister.



We also worked together when I chaired the Goa Golden Jubilee Development Council in 2010.

Madhav spoke for forests, rivers, and communities that had no voice. His life was a lesson in moral clarity and ecological humility. Fearless in thought, uncompromising in ethics, rooted in science. His voice may be gone—but his warning, and his wisdom, remain, forever and ever. May his soul rest in peace”

His last rites will be performed later in the day at Pune's Vaikunth crematorium.