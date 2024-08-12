Who is Nilesh Ghaywal? Pune Gangster Seen With BJP's Ram Shinde Months After Row Over Viral Reel at Mantralaya, Photo With Eknath Shinde |

Months after a photo of Pune's notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was tweeted by Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut, the opposition criticized the grand coalition government, including Chief Minister Shinde. Now, a video of MLA Ram Shinde with Nilesh Ghaywal is going viral on social media, sparking further discussions.

A video showing notorious gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and BJP MLA Ram Shinde walking together at a fair in Nageshwar, Jamkhed, has gone viral on social media. The fair at Nageshwar in Jamkhed took place on the occasion of Nag Panchami. In the video, Nilesh Ghaywal and BJP MLA Ram Shinde are seen together during the yatra.

Who is Nilesh Ghaywal?

Nilesh Ghaywal has multiple cases registered against him in Pune City and Pune Rural Police Stations. The viral video has sparked widespread discussions.

Nilesh Ghaywal is one of Pune's most notorious criminals. He is the leader of a criminal gang and has many serious crimes registered against him. The Gajanan Marne vs. Ghaywal gang rivalry has a long history in Pune, with both gangs committing numerous crimes to assert their supremacy. At one time, Gajanan Marne and Nilesh Ghaywal were partners, for which they were both punished. However, after being released from jail, a conflict arose between Gajanan Marne and Nilesh Ghaywal, leading to a split. Nilesh Ghaywal has more than 14 different crimes registered against him in various districts, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. He has been booked for crimes such as extortion at gunpoint, as well as cases of murder and attempted murder. Sanjay Raut previously tweeted a photo of Nilesh Ghaywal meeting Chief Minister Shinde, which caused a stir. Now, with Nilesh Ghaywal seen alongside BJP MLA Ram Shinde, the discussions have intensified.

Viral Video of Nilesh Ghaywal at Mantralaya

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar targeted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by sharing a video of Nilesh Ghaywal walking around Mantralaya on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Nilesh Ghaywal was seen making a reel at Mantralaya, accompanied by other goons. Wadettiwar criticized CM Shinde over the video.