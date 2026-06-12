Water Crisis In Pune: All You Need To Know About PMC's Alternate-Day Supply From Monday

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a revised alternate-day water supply schedule across several parts of the city beginning June 15, citing concerns over water availability and the possibility of below-normal monsoon rainfall this year.

The decision follows a review of water storage levels in the Khadakwasla dam chain, Bhama Askhed Dam and Pawana Dam, which supply drinking water to Pune. According to PMC officials, only 5.03 TMC of water remains in the Khadakwasla dam system, of which 3 TMC has been earmarked for Pune city.

The move comes after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued its revised monsoon forecast on May 29, indicating that rainfall during the June-September season is likely to be 90-95 per cent of the long-period average. The forecast also highlighted a significant possibility of below-normal rainfall and warned that El Niño conditions could adversely affect the monsoon.

Municipal Commissioner Nawal Kishore Ram stated that while Pune currently has better water availability than last year, precautionary measures are necessary to ensure an equitable and uninterrupted drinking water supply in the coming months.

The PMC has appealed to residents, housing societies, commercial establishments and institutions to conserve water and follow several guidelines, including avoiding using drinking water for construction activities, repairing leaking taps, pipelines and flush tanks immediately, preventing overflow from water storage tanks by installing automatic float valves, reusing grey water for gardening and cleaning purposes, ensuring that sewage treatment plants (STPs) in housing societies remain operational and that treated water is reused for flushing and landscaping, avoiding using potable water for vehicle washing, swimming pools, gardens and parks, and storing only the required quantity of water and avoid unnecessary hoarding.

The PMC has also warned that action will be taken against unauthorised water connections and that legal proceedings may be initiated against violators.

The revised alternate-day water supply schedule will impact several localities under the Chatushrungi Division, including Shivajinagar, Model Colony, Gokhalenagar, Janwadi, Baner, Balewadi, Sus, Mhalunge, Bopodi and Khadki. Water supply timings will vary according to designated reservoirs and even- or odd-date schedules.

Similarly, areas under the SNDT water supply zone, including Kothrud, Bavdhan, Karvenagar, Erandwane, Warje and surrounding localities, will receive water on alternate days as per the revised schedule.

PMC officials have urged citizens to cooperate with the conservation measures to help the city manage its available water resources efficiently until reservoir levels improve during the monsoon season.

Residents facing water supply issues can contact PMC's Call Centre at 1800-1030-222, send a WhatsApp message to 9689900002, or lodge complaints through the PMC Care App. Information regarding any changes in the water supply schedule will be published on PMC's official website, the civic body stated.