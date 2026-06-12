Pune: Video Shows Community Puppy Allegedly Harassed By Residents Inside Shivneri Building In Pimpri Chinchwad; NGO Says Dog Is Safe | Sourced

Pune: A video allegedly showing a community puppy being chased and frightened inside a residential building in Pimpri Chinchwad has triggered outrage among animal lovers and welfare activists.

According to animal welfare organisation Sahas for Animals, the incident took place at a Shivneri Building in Pimpri Chinchwad after a small community puppy named Poppy entered the building premises and wandered into a lift.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show the frightened puppy inside the lift while residents allegedly attempted to drive him away. Animal welfare activists claim that some residents used slippers and other objects to scare the animal, causing distress to the puppy.

The incident was reportedly recorded and shared within local groups, drawing sharp criticism from animal rights supporters. Sahas for Animals condemned the alleged mistreatment, stating that community animals deserve compassion and humane treatment.

“A harmless community puppy entered a residential building and was met with fear and hostility instead of kindness. Community dogs have as much right to exist as we do. They experience fear, pain and trauma, and violence is never the answer,” the organisation said in a statement.

Activists stressed that residents should contact animal rescuers or safely guide animals outside rather than resorting to intimidation or cruelty.

Sahas for Animals also confirmed that Poppy is now safe and under care. The organisation thanked concerned citizens who raised the issue and appealed to the public to treat stray and community animals with empathy.

The videos have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users calling for stricter action against animal cruelty and greater sensitivity towards community dogs living in urban areas.