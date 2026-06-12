Pune: Three-Year-Old Survives Life-Threatening Stray Dog Attack After Emergency Surgery At Sassoon Hospital | Sourced

Pune: A three-year-old boy who suffered severe injuries in a stray dog attack has made a remarkable recovery after undergoing emergency surgery at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune.

The child, whose family hails from Chhattisgarh and currently works as a manual labourer in Chakan, was attacked by stray dogs in the early hours of June 4. He was initially treated at YCM Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad before being referred to Sassoon Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Doctors said the boy had sustained multiple Category III bite injuries to his abdomen and back. A portion of his omentum, a layer of abdominal tissue, had protruded through a deep abdominal wound. He was also suffering from severe pain, high fever, significant blood and fluid loss, and signs of kidney failure caused by muscle breakdown.

Upon arrival at Sassoon Hospital, a multidisciplinary team of paediatricians and paediatric surgeons immediately began emergency treatment. After initial resuscitation and stabilisation in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), the child was taken for emergency surgery under general anaesthesia.

The surgical team, led by Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery Dr Minakshi Nalbale-Bhosale, performed a complex procedure that involved cleaning and repairing the wounds, removing damaged tissue, examining internal organs through exploratory surgery, repositioning the displaced abdominal tissue, and closing the wounds in layers. A deep wound on the child's back, extending close to the colon, was also reopened, thoroughly cleaned and surgically reconstructed.

At the same time, specialists from the Community Medicine Department administered the anti-rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin directly into the affected wound areas as part of the critical treatment protocol.

Following several days of intensive post-operative care and monitoring, the child responded well to treatment. Doctors said he successfully overcame early signs of sepsis, and his wounds are healing without infection. He is expected to be discharged soon.

Speaking about the case, Dr Minakshi Nalbale-Bhosale said the incident highlights the complexity of treating severe animal-bite injuries and underscores the need for preventive measures to address the growing stray dog menace.

Dean of B.J. Medical College, Dr Eknath Pawar, praised the coordinated efforts of the medical team, stating that the successful outcome was made possible through a multidisciplinary approach and the hospital's specialised paediatric trauma care facilities.

Doctors also stressed the importance of public awareness regarding first aid following animal bites. Immediate wound washing, timely anti-rabies vaccination, administration of rabies immunoglobulin, and specialised surgical treatment can significantly improve survival chances in critical cases, they said.

The case stands as a testament to the swift response and expertise of Sassoon Hospital's medical teams, whose efforts helped save the young boy's life.