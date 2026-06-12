Pune: Kharadi Residents Allege Contaminated Water Supply, Report Health Issues | Sourced

Residents of Kharadi have raised serious concerns over the quality of water being supplied in several parts of the area, alleging that contaminated water is reaching households and posing a significant health risk, particularly to children and senior citizens.

According to local residents, many families have reported cases of stomach infections, vomiting, diarrhoea, and other water-borne illnesses in recent days. Citizens claim that the water has an unusual colour, odour and taste, leading to fears that the supply may be contaminated.

The situation is especially worrying in densely populated settlements and basti areas, where many residents remain unaware of the health risks associated with consuming contaminated water. Community members say that a lack of timely information and awareness has left vulnerable groups exposed.

“We have many children and elderly people in our area who have fallen ill. Most residents do not know that the water may be contaminated and continue to use it for drinking and cooking,” said Saurabh Srivastava, a resident of Kharadi.

Akshay Poorey, another resident of Kharadi, said, "The situation in Kharadi has become extremely alarming. Contaminated water is affecting several societies and bastis, with children and senior citizens reporting stomach infections, vomiting, diarrhoea, and other health issues. Residents have repeatedly raised concerns that damaged and choked drainage lines are mixing with PMC water pipelines, yet there has been little visible action on the ground. Many housing societies are now dependent on expensive water tankers, while residents in informal settlements often have no alternative source of safe drinking water. What is even more concerning is that many societies have still not tested their water quality; if comprehensive testing is conducted across Kharadi, the scale of contamination could be far larger than what is currently being reported."

"Due to contaminated water supply in Kharadi, both my daughter and I suffered from severe stomach infections. It is unfortunate that despite paying our taxes regularly, residents are struggling to access something as basic as safe drinking water. Families are spending on medical treatment and alternative water sources while the problem remains unresolved. The authorities must act immediately before more people fall sick," said, Atul Singh, resident of Satin Brick Society, Kharadi.

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"We do not have the option of buying water tankers or bottled water every day. People in our basti depend entirely on the water supplied through the PMC. When that water is contaminated, it directly affects our families, our children's health, and our daily lives. We are only asking for safe drinking water, which is a basic necessity and the responsibility of the authorities to provide," said, Ravi Kant, a resident, Aaple Ghar Society Area, Kharadi.

"Today, it feels as if the common people of Kharadi are being treated like insects whose suffering does not matter. We are facing contaminated water, health problems, poor infrastructure, and rising expenses, yet our voices continue to be ignored. Families in our area are struggling every day, and all we are asking for is access to safe drinking water and basic civic services," added Poorey.

Locals are demanding immediate intervention from civic authorities, including water quality testing, public health advisories, and the provision of safe drinking water until the issue is resolved. Residents have also urged the administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the source of the contamination and take corrective measures without delay.