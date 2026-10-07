WATCH: MPSC Protest Turns Tense In Pune As Students Move Towards Riverbed

MPSC Protest Turns Tense In Pune As Students Move Towards Riverbed | Video Screengrab

Pune: Tension escalated at the ongoing Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) students' protest in Pune on Wednesday as protesters began moving towards the riverbed, prompting a heavy presence of senior police officers at the spot.

The development came as the Bombay High Court heard a petition seeking an end to protests being held on roads and public spaces in Pune. The hearing was later adjourned to Nov 25, according to protesters at the spot.

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The protesters, however, have refused to leave the area and said they would continue their agitation until they get "justice".

A senior police officer told The Free Press Journal that police had received information that protesters were planning to move outside the designated protest area. The officer said police may detain them if they violate directions.

"Police have information that the protesters are planning to step outside the protest area. As this protest is being held without permission, senior police officers may detain them today if they do not follow the law and rules," the officer said.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1, DCP Crime Branch and DCP Special Branch are at the protest site as the situation remains tense.

Protesters refuse to leave

Following the court proceedings, protesters said they would remain at the spot until the next hearing.

"The court has rescheduled its hearing for November 25. We will be here till then. This is a students' protest and we will stay until we get justice," protest leader and MLA Rohit Pawar said.

Pawar also challenged police to take action against the students. "I dare the Pune Police to go ahead and touch the students' hair at least, then see what we do," the protest leader said.

The protesters have started moving towards the riverbed, further escalating the situation at the spot.

Police had already started legal action

The latest escalation comes a day after Pune Police issued notices to 51 students and 29 coaching-class and study-room operators over the ongoing agitation.

Police have maintained that the protest is unauthorised as permission granted for the Oct 2 satyagraha at SM Joshi Bridge was only for that day. The agitation continued at multiple locations after the permission period ended.

Police have warned that further legal action could follow if the protests continue without permission.

HC plea seeks designated protest site

The Bombay High Court is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Pune residents seeking an end to protests being held on roads and public spaces. The petition seeks a designated location for protests in Pune and alleges that the ongoing demonstrations are causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to citizens.

The petition refers to protests at locations including SM Joshi Bridge, Alka Talkies Chowk and Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

The latest hearing was held on Wednesday. The matter has been posted for Nov 25, according to the protesters. Police are expected to follow the court's directions on the protest. The situation remains fluid, with senior police officers at the spot and protesters refusing to leave the agitation area.