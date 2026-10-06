'Why Is Fadnavis So Invested In MPSC Chairman?' Jayant Patil Backs Students' Protest In Pune | File Pic

Pune, Oct 06: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) state president Jayant Patil on Tuesday visited the ongoing protest by MPSC aspirants at the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune, led by MLA Rohit Pawar, and extended his support to the six students sitting on an indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination process.

Patil said, “The six youths have been sitting on hunger strike for the past six days now. People across Maharashtra and the country are appreciating these six youths for the determination they have shown. They are determined to continue their hunger strike until the government gives in.”

Pune, Maharashtra: NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil says, "Everyone is demanding the resignation of the Chairman of the MPSC in this movement. Some people are also sitting on a hunger strike for this. I feel that the government should pay attention to this..." https://t.co/UBIITcn0ov — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2026

He said allegations of examination irregularities and paper leaks had initially been difficult for students and the public to believe, but the emergence of evidence had changed the situation.

Patil cites paper leak allegations

He said, “MPSC students never imagined that there could be irregularities in examinations. Initially, when exam papers began to be leaked, people found it difficult to believe. But when evidence started emerging, it came as a shock to people across Maharashtra.”

Patil said the issue affects families across the state, many of whom borrow money to support their children’s preparation for competitive examinations. He said, “Many families take loans to send their children to prepare for MPSC examinations. Therefore, removing MPSC Chairman Vivek Bhimanwar from his post is a simple demand of the students.”

Questioning the state government’s position, Patil asked, “Why is Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis so invested in protecting the chairman?”

Commission's credibility questioned

He further alleged that the credibility of the commission had suffered in recent years.

“During our tenure, MPSC papers were never leaked. The practice that has emerged over the past few years has caused young people to lose faith in the system,” Patil said.

He demanded greater transparency in the commission’s functioning and called for an SIT probe into the alleged irregularities.

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SIT probe demanded

He said, “The government should make the functioning of the MPSC transparent and appoint an SIT to investigate the irregularities.”

Patil also warned that he would raise the issue in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and seek answers from the government over the functioning of the commission.