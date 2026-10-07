83-Km Pune Inner Ring Road: PMRDA Begins Fresh Land Acquisition Drive Across Maval, Mulshi & Haveli | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has stepped up land acquisition for its 83.12-km Inner Ring Road, with village meetings and joint land measurements scheduled across Maval, Mulshi and Haveli tehsils from Oct 7 to 17.

The latest drive comes as the authority seeks to speed up the acquisition process for the 65-metre-wide road, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad by diverting through and heavy traffic away from existing urban roads.

Land measurement completed

PMRDA has also completed land measurement and valuation in Mouje Solu, Nirgudi and Vadgaon Shinde. Compensation of ₹144 crore based on the valuation has been deposited with the Pune District Collector's Office, according to the authority.

The administration is now focusing on the remaining land required for the project. It plans to directly engage with affected farmers and landholders through special village meetings and joint measurement drives.

Village meetings from Oct 7

Special village meetings will be held in Maval and Haveli tehsils to explain the acquisition process and discuss the concerns of affected landholders.

Meetings will be held at Salumbre and Darumbre in Maval and Manjari Khurd and Vadki in Haveli on Oct 7. Godumbare and Parandwadi in Maval will hold meetings on Oct 8, while Sangavade and Dhamne will have meetings on Oct 9.

PMRDA officials have urged farmers and other affected landholders to participate in the meetings and the measurement process. The authority is seeking to acquire land with the consent of landholders instead of relying on compulsory acquisition.

"The Inner Ring Road is an extremely crucial project for resolving traffic congestion in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. Local residents and farmer brothers should spontaneously participate in the village meetings and joint measurements," said PMRDA Land and Property Department Joint Commissioner Poonam Mehta.

She said landholders who give their consent would receive higher compensation and the administrative process would also move faster. "Our endeavour is to complete this project through consent and cooperation without forcing the administration into compulsory land acquisition," Mehta said.

Joint measurements across Mulshi and Haveli

Alongside the village meetings, PMRDA will conduct joint measurements of affected land in Mulshi and Haveli. In Mulshi, measurements will begin at Nere on Oct 9. The drive will then cover Hinjawadi on Oct 12, Jambe on Oct 13, Maan on Oct 14, Marunji on Oct 15 and Nande on Oct 17.

The locations are significant for the Pimpri-Chinchwad region as the western side of the Inner Ring Road passes through areas that have seen rapid industrial, IT and residential growth, particularly around Hinjawadi, Maan, Marunji and surrounding villages. In Haveli, measurements will be held at Manjari Khurd on Oct 13, Kolavdi on Oct 15 and Vadki on Oct 16.

More than 300 landholders are affected across these three locations. Manjari Khurd has 155 affected landholders, while Kolwadi and Vadki have 20 and 125, respectively.

Land acquisition progressing in stages

PMRDA has been working on the Inner Ring Road project for several years, with the road proposed to improve regional connectivity and divert heavy traffic from congested areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The current project covers 83.12 km and is 65 metres wide. The authority has received administrative approval of ₹14,200 crore for the project.

The road includes 11 tunnels with a combined length of 12.62 km, 17 major bridges, nine interchanges and two railway overbridges. Land acquisition has been progressing in stages. In Mouje Solu, Nirgudi and Vadgaon Shinde, measurement and valuation have already been completed. The October exercise will take the acquisition process further into Maval, Mulshi and Haveli.

PMRDA has been pursuing direct purchase and consent-based acquisition in several areas to avoid lengthy compulsory acquisition proceedings. The latest village meetings are part of this approach. The Inner Ring Road is expected to provide another major road link around the Pune metropolitan region, particularly as traffic and development continue to increase in areas such as Hinjawadi and the western suburbs.