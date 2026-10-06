'End Hunger Strike, Your Health Matters; We'll Knock On MPSC's Door In Mumbai' Aaditya Thackeray Backs Pune Students | File Pic

Pune, Oct 06: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday extended his support to the ongoing MPSC students' agitation in Pune while appealing to those on hunger strike to consider ending their fast, saying the protest had entered its sixth day and prolonged fasting could affect their health at such a young age.

Addressing the protesting aspirants, Thackeray said, “This agitation has entered its sixth day. I am requesting you to end the hunger strike. It is not good for your health, especially at this young age. You have shown your determination and your strength. The fight does not end if you end the hunger strike. We will continue fighting for your demands.”

Demand for MPSC chairman's resignation

The MPSC agitation near the S M Joshi Bridge in Pune has been led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, with the resignation of MPSC chairman Vivek Bhimanwar emerging as the principal demand. The protest entered its sixth day on Tuesday.

#MPSC सत्याग्रह आंदोलन | Aaditya Thackeray | Pune https://t.co/Ij6hvmOCZd — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) October 6, 2026

Thackeray said the students' primary demand was accountability in the functioning of the commission.

“Who should resign? Who should resign? Who should resign? The CM should resign. Bhimanwar and the others are all pawns. You decide who the actual target is,” he said.

Questions over institutions

He also linked the Pune agitation to the wider political controversy surrounding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying young people across the country were raising questions over the functioning of institutions. He said, “Just as we are sitting here today and protesting for Bhimanwar’s resignation, there is also a movement going on across the country against Gyanesh Kumar.”

Thackeray alleged that both the MPSC and Election Commission controversies concerned the future of young people.

“Both of them are trying to destroy the future of the country and ruin our future,” he said.

He urged the protesters not to allow political differences to weaken their unity. “Do not allow this strength, this unity, to break,” he said.

Employment and farmers' concerns

On the examination system, Thackeray said students appeared for MPSC examinations with the expectation of securing government employment and contributing to the administration.

“We study and appear for MPSC examinations — why do we take these examinations? For employment, right? To enter the administration? To run the state? To improve the state?” he asked.

Thackeray also criticised the government over employment opportunities and alleged that industries were shutting down or moving to Gujarat.

He said, “In today’s job market, there are hardly any jobs in the private sector. Everything is being taken to Gujarat.”

Turning to farmers, Thackeray said his recent visits across several districts had shown him the distress among the farming community.

“I may not know everything about farming, but I can see the tears in the eyes of farmers. I don’t need to know anything beyond that,” he said.

He also questioned ministers who claim to be sons of farmers. “If you are genuinely the sons of farmers, then why can’t you see the suffering of farmers?” he asked.

MPSC examination controversy

On the MPSC examination controversy, Thackeray questioned the sequence of events surrounding the alleged paper leak.

“Bhimanwar was appointed only in February, while the paper had been leaked in January. Then why did you make us appear for the examination in March?” he asked.

Thackeray said the students should continue their agitation but maintain unity regardless of their political affiliations.

He said, “Whatever party you may vote for, whatever ideology you may belong to, when elections come, vote for whoever you want. But this strength that you have today — do not leave this movement until you get the resignation.”

He also referred to his interaction with the Maharashtra Governor and claimed that concerns had been raised over the examination evaluation process.

“I myself have met the Governor once. During the discussion I had with the Governor along with your delegation, even the Governor was shocked,” he said.

Thackeray said he had urged the Governor that the inquiry into the MPSC functioning should not be considered complete until Bhimanwar was removed.

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Call to take protest to Mumbai

He then proposed taking the agitation to Mumbai if the demand for Bhimanwar’s resignation was not addressed.

He said, “If Bhimanwar does not resign, then we will have to come to Mumbai and sit at the gates of the MPSC office.”

Calling Mumbai the rightful destination for students seeking to press their demands, Thackeray said, “Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra, and all of you have every right to go there. You should come there with that right.”

He assured the protesters of his support and said the fight would continue beyond the Pune agitation.

“I am with you, and we will fight for your rights. Either MPSC should come and bow down before you, or we will go and knock on its doors for your rights,” Thackeray said.

He added, “We will sit at the gates of the MPSC office, and until Bhimanwar moves, we will not move either.”