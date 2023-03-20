 Watch: Leopard strays into Warje village, no injuries reported as Pune forest department rescues animal
The Pune forest department officials and members of the RESQ Charitable Trust rescued the leopard without anybody getting hurt in the incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Yet another incident of a leopard straying into human territory happened on Monday when a big cat was spotted in Warje Malwadi area of Pune.

The male leopard entered a under-construction building in the Ahire village of Warje. Some witnesses saw the animal get inside a shed.

Panic spread among villagers and a huge crowd gathered to see the animal. The Pune forest department officials were called in along with members of the RESQ Charitable Trust, who launched a rescue operation.

The leopard hit under a machine for a long time before going into a warehouse nearby.

The members of the rescue team, along with Warje Malwadi Police, put a big net near the door of the godown to catch the animal but it managed to escape from there.

The leopard then moved towards a tree near the building which was then tranquilised and captured without anyone getting hurt in the rescue operation, which took less than two hours to complete.

The leopard will now be taken to Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park.

