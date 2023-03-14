Mumbai: Days after sighting, leopard from Dindoshi captured

The male leopard was caught from Dindoshi-Malad East | Twitter

Mumbai: In the early hours of March 14, Tuesday, a male leopard was captured in Dindoshi-Malad east by Maharashtra forest department. The big cat has been taken to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

The big cat was captured days after a leopard was sighted near Marol and Malad residential complexes on two different occasions. The officials are currently verifying whether it was the same big cat spotted in these complexes. Traps had been set up to catch the leopard in Dindoshi.

The leopard was first spotted near a Marol housing society a little over a week ago and later near a Malad society. Alhtough no one was killed, the leopard had attacked a stray dog, sources had earlier told FPJ.

This is a breaking news, further details awated