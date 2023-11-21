WATCH: Armed Thieves Loot Over ₹3 Lakh From Wine Shop On Pune's NDA Road |

In a daring robbery on NDA Road in Shivne, Pune, a wine shop owned by Manoj Balasaheb More fell victim to a heist, resulting in the theft of over ₹3 lakh. The incident unfolded around 9:30 PM as More was conducting business with customers. Two thieves wielding billhooks, locally known as Koytas, arrived on a motorcycle, prompting a case registered at Uttamnagar police station.

The complaint, filed by 33-year-old More, led to charges against six unidentified individuals under various IPC sections, including 395, 506, 34, Arms Act Section 3 (25), 4 (25), Maharashtra Police Act 37 (1), and 135, along with Criminal Law Amendment Act Section 7.

Four individuals, aged around 20 to 22, entered the shop, with one brandishing a loaded pistol to demand money from More. Fearing for his life, More sought refuge in a nearby store. Simultaneously, two thieves revealed pointed swords and billhooks concealed in sacks. Witnessing the aggression, other workers and customers fled the shop. The thieves, jumping over the counter, looted ₹3.09 lakh in cash and two large liquor bottles valued at ₹3200. The culprits, carrying their loot, fled on a two-wheeler.

Kiran Balwadkar, Senior Inspector, Uttamnagar Police Station, said, "The police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident, and three teams have been deployed to track down the accused. The apprehension of the suspects is expected soon."

