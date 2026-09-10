WATCH: 2 Transgender Groups Clash At Pune's Alandi Ghat Over Alms Collection; Knuckle-Duster Used In Attack, Police Case Registered

2 Transgender Groups Clash At Pune's Alandi Ghat Over Alms Collection; Knuckle-Duster Used In Attack, Police Case Registered | Video Screengrabs

Pune: A dispute between two groups of transgender persons over collecting alms from devotees turned violent at the Indrayani River ghat in Alandi on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The clash took place in full view of devotees and local residents at the popular pilgrimage site. One person was allegedly attacked on the head with an iron knuckle duster, while death threats were also issued during the altercation.

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Police have registered a case against seven people, including five named accused and two unidentified persons.

Police Inspector Bhima Narke of Alandi police station confirmed that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at around 1 pm on September 6 at the Indrayani River ghat in Alandi, Khed taluka. The case was registered at around 10.30 pm the same day.

Dispute over collecting alms turns violent

According to the complaint, Yogesh Satish Ganamote, 26, and friends were asking devotees for alms at the ghat when a dispute broke out with another group.

The accused have been identified as Pari Yadav, Sanam, Khushi, Rani and Anjali, all residents of Nigdi. Two other persons whose names and addresses are not known have also been booked.

Ganamote alleged that the group abused them during the dispute over alms collection. The argument then escalated into a physical fight.

According to the complaint, Ganamote was allegedly hit on the head with an iron knuckle duster, also referred to as a “fighter”. Ganamote also alleged that the accused issued death threats during the clash.

Police have registered the case under Sections 74, 118(1), 189(1), 352, 351(3) and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Mangalsutras, mobile phones go missing during fight

The complaint also states that several valuables went missing during the fight.

A neck chain or mangalsutra belonging to Ganamote was allegedly lost. A neck chain or mangalsutra belonging to friend Prashant Padmakar Garad, also known as Pragya, and a bead mangalsutra belonging to Swati Nimba Aher were also reported missing.

Two mobile phones were also allegedly lost during the chaos.

The complaint states that the valuables could not be located after the fight.

Police record electronic evidence

The incident occurred at one of Alandi's busy pilgrimage spots, where devotees regularly gather at the river ghat.

Police have recorded electronic evidence as part of the investigation.

The case has been registered as Crime No. 411/2026 at Alandi police station. The police station is around 300 metres from the reported scene of the incident.

No arrest has been recorded in the case so far.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the clash and the allegations made by the complainant.