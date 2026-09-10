Pune Land Scam: Bombay HC Seeks State’s Reply On Alleged Selective Probe In 40-Acre Government Land Case

The Bombay High Court has sought replies over allegations of selective investigation in the Pune government land case | File Photo

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday sought replies from the Maharashtra Director General of Police and the investigating officer on allegations of selective investigation in a case involving the alleged sale of 40 acres of government land in Pune involving a firm linked to NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar.

Justice Madhav Jamdar issued the directions while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by Pune Tehsildar Suryakant Yewale, who has been accused of allegedly misusing his office to facilitate the transaction. Yewale has denied any role in the alleged offence and claimed he was falsely implicated.

The court was hearing a plea by Yewale seeking pre-arrest bail. His advocates submitted that the tehsildar was not involved in the crime.

However, the public prosecutor opposed the plea and maintained that he was involved in the offence.

Court Examines Alleged Selective Probe

The court was informed that M/s Ameida Enterprises LLP, which allegedly purchased the 40 acres of government land, has two directors — Digvijay Patil and Parth Pawar.

Yewale’s advocate submitted that while Patil had been made an accused, Pawar had not been named as an accused. It was further alleged that Pawar was not made an accused because he was “very highly influential” and was the son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

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The court directed the Director General of Police and the investigating officer to file their replies addressing the submissions.

The court kept the matter for further hearing on September 28.

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