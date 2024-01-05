Viman Nagar Women Express Alarm Over Eve-Teasing & Public Drinking Incidents: 'We Are Hesitant To Walk Alone Even In Broad Daylight | Freepik

In an alarming incident within the Chandan Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction, two individuals driving from Phoenix Mall to Kharadi Road encountered a violent confrontation with three unknown persons driving recklessly. When a 29-year-old honked at them for their erratic driving, the unknown individuals forcefully stopped the vehicle, brutally assaulting him. Such incidents are reportedly on the rise in Viman Nagar, often going unreported.

As per police information, "The case was registered at Chandan Nagar Police Station, although the victim, Amit Joybhai, belongs to Viman Nagar and was heading towards Kharadi. He honked at the unknown drivers, leading to a road altercation. The unidentified individuals trailed them to Kharadi, blocking their path and physically assaulting him." The police filed a case against the three unknown individuals.

While the incident occurred in the Kharadi area, the victim was passing through Viman Nagar. Residents of Viman Nagar claim that such incidents are increasing but are seldom reported. They attribute the rise in crime to the lack of nighttime patrolling visibility and the prevalence of late-night pubs and illegal activities. Despite lodging multiple complaints, residents express frustration over the police's failure to control illegal activities and street crime.

Viman Nagar residents voice growing unease, highlighting the lack of action despite numerous complaints and appeals to address these issues. Concerns about open drinking in public spaces leading to pedestrian safety hazards and littered footpaths with liquor bottles persist. This behaviour also poses risks to road users due to reckless driving after drinking sessions. Calls for increased police patrolling around pubs, liquor shops, and parks have been made to tackle this escalating problem.

Sonia Khandelwal, a Viman Nagar resident and Vice President of the Manav Darshan Foundation, expresses dismay over the lack of change despite multiple letters to Pune police and meetings with higher authorities. "Late-night pubs and illegal activities have become distressing for residents, especially impacting women's safety on the streets. Incidents of eve-teasing have risen in Viman Nagar, often unreported," she added.

Priya Deshmukh*, a local businesswoman, exclaimed, "The surge in eve-teasing is disheartening and threatens our collective sense of security. Women in Viman Nagar are hesitant to walk alone even in broad daylight due to the environment tainted by pubs and illegal activities. We demand more than fear; we demand strong action against those threatening our safety."

Anjali Sharma*, a college student, emphasised, "Eve-teasing isn't trivial; it's an insidious issue thriving unnoticed. We demand a visible police presence to break this silence and ensure our safety."

Sneha Gupta*, a working professional, declared, "Living in Viman Nagar shouldn't mean living in constant fear. As women, our safety should be non-negotiable. Authorities, take swift action to curb eve-teasing, making our neighbourhood a fortress of security. It's time for assertive action."

Meanwhile, speaking with The Free Press Journal, Pune Police Commissioner Reetesh Kumar assured action against late-night pubs and hotels by revoking licenses, citing action against 40 establishments based on complaints. Additional Police Commissioner Ramnath Pokale stressed the crime branch's role in addressing illegal activities, pledging action against them and police officials if they fail to act.

*Names have been changed for privacy reasons