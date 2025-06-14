 VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune

VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune

Commuters were seen wading through waterlogged streets, disrupting normal day-to-day activities

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune | Twitter

Following a heavy downpour on Friday night, several areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, and Punawale, experienced severe waterlogging. Commuters were seen wading through waterlogged streets, disrupting normal day-to-day activities.

Watch Videos:

Orange alert in Pune

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for several districts across Maharashtra for the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon intensifies.

FPJ Shorts
MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video
MLC 2025: 40-Year-Old Faf Du Plessis Pulls Off One-Handed Screamer In TSK vs MINY Match; Watch Video
Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches 'Talliki Vandanam' Scheme, ₹15,000 Annual Aid Per School-Going Child
Andhra Pradesh Govt Launches 'Talliki Vandanam' Scheme, ₹15,000 Annual Aid Per School-Going Child
Social Media & Connecting With The Youth: Citizen Engagement Amps Up With Digital Governance Through YouTube, Meta
Social Media & Connecting With The Youth: Citizen Engagement Amps Up With Digital Governance Through YouTube, Meta
Amazon Prime Video Set To Show Two Times More Ads: Report
Amazon Prime Video Set To Show Two Times More Ads: Report

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected along the Konkan coast, including Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. A red alert has been issued for these districts on June 14.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in areas including Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, and the ghats of Satara and Kolhapur.

Read Also
Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee
article-image

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1.

May 2025 was the wettest month in India since 1901, with an average rainfall of 126.7 mm.

The early onset of the southwest monsoon brought continuous rainfall across southern and eastern India, contributing to this record.

Read Also
Pune: As Hinjawadi Struggles With Failing Infrastructure, Residents List 11 Key Demands For...
article-image

After an early onset, the progress of monsoon had stalled, reportedly on May 29, only to be active starting Thursday, as is expected by the state-run weather office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Accident: 20-Year-Old Pharma Student Killed By Unlicensed Driver In Katraj; Two Arrested

Pune Accident: 20-Year-Old Pharma Student Killed By Unlicensed Driver In Katraj; Two Arrested

VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face...

VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face...

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Infosys, Persistent, Wipro, Cognizant To TCS: Top IT Companies Across All 3 Phases Of Hinjawadi's...

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026

Nashik: NMC Elections In December-End Or First Week Of January 2026