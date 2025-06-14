VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, Punawale & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune

VIDEOS: Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar & Several Other Areas Face Waterlogging As Heavy Rains Lash Pune | Twitter

Following a heavy downpour on Friday night, several areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, including Hinjawadi, Bhosari, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Viman Nagar, and Punawale, experienced severe waterlogging. Commuters were seen wading through waterlogged streets, disrupting normal day-to-day activities.

Watch Videos:

Orange alert in Pune

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for several districts across Maharashtra for the next 24 hours as the southwest monsoon intensifies.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected along the Konkan coast, including Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. A red alert has been issued for these districts on June 14.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours in areas including Mumbai, Pune, Palghar, and the ghats of Satara and Kolhapur.

The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on May 24, a week earlier than usual, marking its earliest arrival on the Indian mainland since 2009. The normal onset date for the southwest monsoon is June 1.

May 2025 was the wettest month in India since 1901, with an average rainfall of 126.7 mm.

The early onset of the southwest monsoon brought continuous rainfall across southern and eastern India, contributing to this record.

After an early onset, the progress of monsoon had stalled, reportedly on May 29, only to be active starting Thursday, as is expected by the state-run weather office.