Pune: As Hinjawadi Struggles With Failing Infrastructure, Residents List 11 Key Demands For Immediate Action | Waterlogging in Hinjewadi (Visuals shared by Pavanjit Mane on X)

As Hinjawadi continues to face waterlogging and traffic woes along with other infrastructure issues, residents of the area have listed 11 demands, including easing of traffic, clear administration, and road repairs.

The Hinjawadi IT Park (Pune) Professional Commuters and Residents demand:

Clear administration accountability and ownership

Effective complaint management system to report

Repair and regular maintenance of roads, pavements, and street lights

Better traffic management solutions via lanes, signals, rules, fines, signages, and personnel

Repair and regular maintenance of drainage and sewage systems

Curb air and water pollution by acting on related construction activities

Cleaning of roads and regular garbage pickup and proper disposal

Remove illegal encroachments and construction on roads and nearby areas

Provide adequate 24x7 water and electricity supply

Identify and remove illegal migrants from the area

Better e-bus connectivity along with repair and regular maintenance of bus stops

Hinjawadi, often dubbed the “Silicon Valley of Maharashtra,” is facing persistent problems in the form of poor connectivity, infrastructure negligence and lack of basic necessities. The fragmented governance structure of Hinjawadi fails to enforce accountability among the authorities responsible for poor waste management, inadequate water supply, crumbling roads and severe traffic congestion. The demand for inclusion of Hinjawadi into either the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is gaining momentum after several users on X (formerly Twitter) have posted about the same.

Residents and politicians assert that the inclusion of Hinjawadi into a municipal corporation will not only improve infrastructure but will also amplify its appeal as a global IT destination.

Hinjawadi is governed by the Hinjawadi Gram Panchayat, but roads leading to it are maintained by different entities - PMC up to Madhuban Chowk, MIDC for the Baner-Mahalunge stretch, PCMC, and the Public Works Department.