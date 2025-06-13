Pune Crime: Top Bavdhan Institute Chairman Accused Of Repeated Molestation By Employee |

A 31-year-old woman employee from a reputed institute situated in Pune's Bavdhan has filed a complaint alleging repeated molestation by the chairman of the institute.

The incident took place between April 21 and June 8, 2025. Regarding the matter, a complaint was lodged at Bavdhan police station on June 9.

The accused and chairman of the institute has been identified as Suraj Sharma, Chairman of Ramchandran International Institute of Management (RIIM).

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Bavdhan, began working with Ramchandran International Institute of Management (RIIM) on April 21, 2025, after a formal interview process.

Here's what she said

Speaking to Free Press Journal, she said she joined the institute as Assistant Manager in April. After joining the institute, within a few days, Chairman Suraj Sharma started making personal comments on her appearance and frequently called her many times under the pretext of meetings and official discussions.

During these meetings, she claimed, Sharma held her hand forcefully under the guise of a handshake and invited her to visit him during the office vacation. She alleged that Sharma attempted to flirt and winked at her, leaving her uncomfortable.

Moreover, Sharma used to always mock her in front of staff when she refused to attend the company-organized party at a Mulshi resort on May 7. For not attending the company-organized party, Sharma terminated her from the position.

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered at Bavdhan police station under relevant sections of harassment.

Meanwhile, FPJ tried to connect with Sharma, but he did not respond.

Angered over employee harassment, Dhanjay Dalvi, Vice President of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Pune city, and other workers of Sena staged a protest in front of the institute and demanded the arrest of Sharma.

Dalvi, speaking to FPJ, said, "Sharma should be arrested for harassing the lady employee in the office. MNS will not tolerate such incidents. If the Marathi people are not safe in Maharashtra, then there is nothing more to say or do. We condemn the BJP policy. Arrest should be done and strict action should be taken against the chairman. She is not the only victim, but many others are there. However, due to some reasons, they do not want to come to light, but a thorough investigation is needed in the case."