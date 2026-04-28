VIDEO: Train Delays, Heat & Confusion Grip Pune Railway Station After Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express Derails | FPJ Photo

A coach of the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express derailed just before the train was entering Pune Railway Station on Monday evening. The incident occurred at around 7.30pm. Fortunately, none of the passengers was hurt in the incident.

However, the incident caused a major disruption on Tuesday. Hundreds of travellers were left stranded for hours as several trains were either rescheduled, short-terminated, diverted or cancelled. The situation caused severe inconvenience, especially amid rising temperatures and a lack of adequate facilities at the station.

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'We are frustrated'

Rohan Pathak, a passenger, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have booked tickets of the Danapur Express from Pune to Prayagraj. Earlier, the train was scheduled for 3pm. Due to the shortage of trains, we left Mumbai and booked a cab to arrive on time. We spent ₹6,000 on the cab. However, after reaching Pune Railway Station, we found that the train had been rescheduled and was set to depart at 8pm. We are frustrated while waiting in this heat.”

'No information regarding the delay and rescheduling'

Abhishek Khurana, who was waiting for the Indore-Pune train, expressed, “We have to leave for Indore from Pune, and the train was scheduled for 3.30pm. But it has been delayed indefinitely. There is no display or information regarding the delay and rescheduling. Every passenger waiting at the railway station is just waiting with hope.”

'Waiting areas are full'

Shalini Pandey, another passenger, highlighted, “We came to Pune Railway Station at 10am, and the train was scheduled for 11.15am for Delhi. Earlier, we were told that the train was rescheduled for 5.30pm, but later the authorities told us that it was rescheduled to 7.30pm. It is very difficult to wait at the railway station in this heat. All the waiting areas are full, and we are forced to sit on the platforms. There are not enough fans available on the platforms.”

'Children and senior citizens are suffering'

Another passenger, Shalini Mohite, highlighted that cold water was not available at the station, and it was hard to survive on normal water. “Children and senior citizens are suffering the most while waiting. We hope the authorities will do their best as soon as possible,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “After the derailment of the Vande Bharat Express, it took almost five and a half hours to clear the route and restore traffic. Each passenger was safely shifted to the waiting hall, and special arrangements were made for them by the Deccan Queen train. The train departed from Pune at 1.15am."

“Because of the incident, some trains were delayed and rescheduled, leading to inconvenience for passengers. However, dedicated teams have been deployed to make things smoother. Soon, everything will be stable, and trains will run on time," he added.