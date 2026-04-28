‘If Not Mine, Then No One’s’: Pune Woman Stalked & Threatened For Months | Representational image

Pune: A man has been booked for allegedly stalking and threatening a 30-year-old woman after she refused his proposal for marriage, Pune Police said on Monday.

According to the complaint, the accused repeatedly followed the woman and issued threats to kill her and her family. He allegedly warned her, saying, “If you don’t become mine, I won’t let you belong to anyone else,” leading to prolonged mental distress and fear.

Police officials said the harassment continued over several months, from January 2026 to April 25, 2026, in the Yerawada area. During this period, the accused is also alleged to have trespassed into the woman’s residence and physically assaulted her, escalating the severity of the offence.

The complaint further states that the accused verbally abused the victim’s mother and repeatedly called the family, subjecting them to continuous harassment. Investigators said the persistent intimidation created an atmosphere of fear within the household.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections related to stalking, criminal intimidation, trespass, and assault. Efforts are currently underway to identify and trace the accused, who remains absconding.

The investigation is being led by Police Sub-Inspector Prasad Jadhav, who is examining call records, local CCTV footage, and other available evidence to establish the accused’s identity and movements.

Police have assured that strict action will be taken once the accused is apprehended, and further legal proceedings will follow based on the findings of the investigation.