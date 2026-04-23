Pune: Woman Alleges Sexual Assault On Promise Of Marriage, Forced Abortion In Chakan | FPJ

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 24-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted on the pretext of marriage and later forced to undergo an abortion in Chakan, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, currently residing at Vasuli Phata, lodged a complaint at Mahalunge MIDC Police Station. Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the main accused, Kamlesh Gadekar (26), along with his parents, Ganesh Gadekar (50) and Ambika Gadekar (45), residents of Jalna district. None of the accused has been arrested so far.

According to the complaint, the woman became acquainted with Kamlesh Gadekar while living in the area. The two developed a relationship over time through regular meetings and phone conversations. The accused allegedly gained her trust by promising marriage and telling her he could not live without her.

Police said the accused allegedly established physical relations with her on the assurance of marriage and continued to do so over several months. When the woman later realised she was pregnant and raised the issue of marriage, the accused reportedly began avoiding her.

The complaint states that the accused then took her to a hospital and gave her pills, which led to a miscarriage. Despite repeated requests for marriage after the incident, the accused allegedly refused and returned to his native place with his parents.

The woman further alleged that when she contacted the accused and his family, they abused and threatened her, clearly stating that the marriage would not take place.

Police said the victim approached authorities after facing prolonged mental distress. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.