Pune: NCSC Issues Notice Over Alleged Non-Implementation Of Manual Scavenger Rehabilitation Law | Sourced

Pune: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued notices to key authorities in the Pune district over alleged non-implementation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.



The Commission, which is a constitutional body under Article 338 of the Constitution of India, has started an inquiry into the matter. It has asked for a detailed report on the facts and action taken within 15 days.



Notices have been sent to the District Magistrate, Pune, Superintendent of Police, Pune, and the Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department, Maharashtra. They have been asked to respond to concerns related to the implementation of rehabilitation measures for manual scavengers.





As per the notice dated April 27, 2026, the Commission has warned that failure to reply within the given time could lead to further action. This may include the use of civil court powers under Article 338, such as issuing a summons.



Dr. G. Sunil Kumar Babu, Director of the NCSC, has signed the notice, underscoring the gravity of the situation.



This move is being seen as an important step in ensuring social justice and accountability. It also focuses on the proper implementation of laws aimed at ending manual scavenging and supporting the rehabilitation of affected communities.



The concerned Pune authorities and the Commission are yet to respond and take action.