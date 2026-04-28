Pune: Rohit Pawar Submits ‘Key Evidence’ To CID In Ajit Pawar Aircraft Crash Case | X / @RRPSpeaks

Pune: Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) on Tuesday visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) office in Pune and claimed he had submitted key evidence related to the investigation into the aircraft accident involving former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rohit Pawar made serious allegations against a private firm, VSR, and its owner, V. K. Singh. He questioned whether the government was attempting to shield the company linked to the aircraft involved in the accident.

Rohit Pawar also pointed to what he described as suspicious financial transactions. He claimed that large sums of money were transferred to the company’s account around the time of the incident. According to him, Rs 15 crore was transferred on 27th January, followed by Rs 9.81 crore on the day of the accident and Rs 16 crore on the day of Ajit Pawar’s funeral. He further alleged that a total of Rs 145 crore has been credited to the company’s account since January 28.

He said that while several farmer-contractors are still waiting for payments, such large transfers to the company have raised concerns. He also alleged that a senior political leader was seen interacting with V. K. Singh at a recent event in New Delhi and later travelled on an aircraft belonging to the same company.

Rohit Pawar said his demand is not political but driven by the need for justice. “We have lost our leader, and we will not spare anyone. We want a fair investigation,” he said, urging authorities to examine all financial and operational aspects linked to the case.

He also made a brief political remark, stating that leaders who support Ajit Pawar should be recognised while questioning internal decisions regarding nominations.

Officials have not yet responded to these allegations. The investigation into the aircraft incident is ongoing.