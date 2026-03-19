Parth Pawar Remembers Late Father Ajit Pawar On Gudi Padwa, Says 'His Guidance & Values Continue To Inspire Us Every Day' | X/@parthajitpawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar on Thursday remembered his late father, Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a tragic plane crash in Pune's Baramati on January 28.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Parth shared old pictures of his father celebrating Gudi Padwa and wrote, "This Gudi Padwa, we remember DADA with love and gratitude. His guidance and values continue to inspire us every day. Celebrating the new year with his blessings in our hearts."

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Fadnavis writes letter to Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a "time-bound," "transparent" and "comprehensive" investigation into the plane crash that claimed the life of Ajit Pawar.

In his letter, CM Fadnavis referenced NCP-SP MLA and AJit Pawar's nephew Rohit Pawar's concerns regarding the safety record of aircraft operator VSR Ventures, flight crew deployment and duty norms, aircraft maintenance and airworthiness, discrepancies in flight data and records, operational decisions during landing, and the adequacy of regulatory oversight.

Rohit has repeatedly alleged a potential conspiracy behind the accident involving the plane carrying Ajit Pawar, claiming that a "big power" is shielding VSR Ventures. He has also met several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, urging them to raise the issue in Parliament.

'Truth will come out'

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that a comprehensive investigation is underway into the Baramati plane crash incident, stating that all concerned agencies are working to uncover the truth.

"Rohit Pawar met with me; he also met with the Chief Minister. His only demand is that there should be a proper investigation into this matter. The Maharashtra government is also investigating it, the agencies are also investigating it, and the central government is also investigating this incident," Shinde said.

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"Ajit Pawar's unfortunate death is a very big tragedy for all of us. The truth should come out, that is Rohit Pawar's demand. All agencies are working in that direction. Certainly, whatever the truth is, it will come out," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)