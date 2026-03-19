Rain Alert! Pune To Experience Thunderstorms On Gudi Padwa Afternoon | Anand Chaini

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms in Pune on Thursday, with weather activity likely to intensify during the late afternoon and evening hours. This is likely to dampen Gudi Padwa celebrations for Punekars.

A day earlier, on Wednesday, parts of the city witnessed light rainfall, offering much-needed relief from the scorching heat that had gripped Pune over the last few days.

Heavy rains lash northern states

Heavy rains and gusty winds hit the northern states on Wednesday, with a few places in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir receiving snow.

Delhi also witnessed a turbulent weather in the evening as gusty winds, dust storms and thunderstorms, accompanied by rain, swept across parts of the city.

Some areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, while rain lashed most parts of the Valley.

Pir Ki Gali in Shopian district and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district received snowfall, even as most mountains in the Valley -- which have been receiving intermittent snow since Sunday -- remained covered by layers of white.

The plains, including Srinagar, were lashed by rain, which continued till the last reports came in on Wednesday.

(With PTI inputs)