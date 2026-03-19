Pune: 88 Designated Locations For Feeding Stray Dogs; 3 Agencies Contracted For Sterilising & Vaccinating 294 Canines Daily | Representational Image

Pune has 88 spots in the city where animal lovers and activists can feed stray dogs. Additionally, three agencies are contracted to sterilise and vaccinate these dogs. This information was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by BJP corporator Kunal Tilak on Wednesday evening

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Tilak said he raised the issue of increasing cases of dog bites and street dogs in the General Body Meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). He said that he also sought clarification on the agencies contracted by the PMC for the sterilisation of dogs and vaccination against rabies, dedicated feeding points in the city, and animal shelters to be built in the coming financial year.

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In response, he was told that there are currently three agencies contracted by the PMC for sterilisation and vaccination efforts. Together, they have the capacity of sterilising and vaccinating 294 dogs daily. Tilak said he has requested the administration to conduct a detailed audit of these agencies and create SOPs for monitoring their work.

He was also told that 88 spots have been fixed as dedicated feeder points where animal welfare activists and animal lovers can feed street dogs. He said he has requested the administration to update and publish the list of the 88 feeder spots in the city.

Tilak further noted that there are three dog shelters proposed in the city, which will house 11,000 street dogs once completed. "PMC has allocated a Rs 25 crore budget for building and maintaining the shelters. Currently, only one shelter is on the verge of completion and will soon start, and around 1,000 dogs will be initially housed there," he wrote.

"The administration has committed to daily monitoring of the agencies and will increase the labour force required for canine sterilisation efforts and create SOPs which will ensure dog bite cases and rabies are eliminated from Pune city," he concluded.