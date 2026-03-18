Rain Relief Hits Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sudden Showers Cool Twin Cities On The Eve Of Gudi Padwa | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: Light to moderate rain was reported across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Wednesday night, with showers occurring between around 9 pm and 10 pm, bringing brief relief from rising summer heat.

The rainfall was not very heavy but was enough to cool down temperatures slightly. Waterlogging and minor traffic congestion were reported at some spots in both cities, especially the traffic congestion-prone zones.

According to available details, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier predicted rainfall activity in parts of Maharashtra around 17th and 18th March. The showers seen on Wednesday are part of this weather pattern.

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This is not the first rain of the year, as the city had already received rainfall in January. However, this rain is among the first spells of the summer season in 2026.

Residents welcomed the rain, especially as water levels in dams have been dropping and crops in some areas were showing signs of stress. The showers are expected to offer short-term relief.

Weather experts said there is a chance of light rain on Thursday as well. However, the possibility is low, as the weather system is gradually moving away from the Pune district.

Overall, the rain brought a brief but much-needed break from the early summer heat, even as normal dry conditions are expected to return soon.

Disruptions in Gudi Padwa Shopping

Meanwhile, the sudden night showers also led to traffic disruptions at several key junctions across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The rain caused traffic congestion and water clogging in busy squares and bustling roads. This happened on the eve of Gudi Padwa — the Marathi New Year. Many citizens were out for shopping when they were met with sudden showers between 9 pm and 10 pm.

Commuters faced delays during peak evening hours, especially in busy market areas where Gudi Padwa shopping was underway. Authorities managed to restore traffic flow.