Punekars Brace For Intense Summer As Temperatures Set To Soar To 38–39°C

Pune Braces For Early March Heat; IMD Forecasts Temperatures Up To 38–39°C | FPJ photo

Pune: Residents of Pune are likely to experience rising temperatures in the coming days as the March heat begins to intensify. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city’s maximum temperature is expected to remain in the 35°C to 39°C range over the next five to six days.

Weather updates shared by IMD indicate that Pune may witness daytime temperatures touching around 38–39°C, marking a noticeable rise for early March. The forecast suggests that clear and dry weather conditions will continue, allowing temperatures to climb steadily during the day.

The increasing mercury levels indicate the beginning of the summer season in Pune, with the city already witnessing warmer afternoons compared to previous weeks. Meteorologists said the temperature trend over the next few days will remain high, with the heat likely to persist through the first half of March.

As temperatures approach the upper 30s, residents can expect hot afternoons and warm daytime conditions across the city. The IMD forecast highlights that the coming days will see sustained heat, signalling that the transition from winter to summer has already begun.

With temperatures likely to peak around 38-39°C, Punekars are preparing for an early spell of summer heat as March progresses.