Pune Weather Update: Temperature Touches 33°C, May Cross 35°C Soon | Sourced

Pune: The city is expected to witness a noticeable rise in temperature over the next few days, with residents already beginning to feel early summer-like conditions across the city.

On February 20, 2026, the maximum temperature in the city reached nearly 33°C, indicating a significant increase for this time of the year. c.

Although early mornings still bring slight relief with a mild chill, minimum temperatures have climbed to between 18°C and 20°C. Officials noted that the usual early morning cold has almost faded, and nights, too, are becoming increasingly warm.

In comparison to previous years, this February has seen minimum temperatures rise by nearly 5°C. On Thursday, temperatures were recorded at around 5.5°C above the monthly average.

Weather conditions are expected to remain dry, with clear skies prevailing and no rainfall forecast in the coming days. Intense afternoon sunshine may also lead to reduced humidity levels.

Experts attribute the rising temperatures to moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal and shifting wind patterns, adding that the warming trend is likely to persist over the next few days.