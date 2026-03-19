Maharashtra Govt Admits Pune Land Scam, Orders Statewide Audit | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The state government on Wednesday admitted to a major land scam in Pune district, where 152 Revenue Department officials allegedly tampered with 7/12 extracts of nearly 1.5 lakh farmers to issue illegal orders. The government assured the State Council that an Action Taken Report (ATR) will be tabled before the House.

The large-scale irregularities have rattled the administration. Officials are said to have misused Section 155 of the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code to pass 38,027 illegal orders over the past five years. Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shiv Sena (UBT) member Anil Parab, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said strict action would be taken against those responsible. He also confirmed that the ATR would be presented before the end of the current session and announced a state-wide audit of all orders issued under Section 155 during the last five years. Section 155 is meant to correct clerical or typographical errors in 7/12 extracts.

However, in Pune, officials allegedly used the provision to alter land ownership records directly. The malpractice came to light between July and August 2025. Parab told the House that over one lakh farmers had been adversely affected and demanded the immediate suspension of all officials found guilty, based on an ongoing probe led by senior IAS officer Praveen Gedam. Member Sachin Ahir also called for swift action. Bawankule said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken serious note of the issue, terming the misuse of legal provisions under the guise of minor corrections a grave matter.

He added that it could rank among the biggest scams in the history of the Revenue Department. In several cases, officials allegedly altered land records without the consent of landowners, facilitating illegal ownership transfers and questionable conversion of land to non-agricultural status. Parab also demanded criminal cases against those involved, including tehsildars, circle officers and talathis.

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