Pune Crime: 19-Year-Old Beaten To Death With Bat Over Suspicion Of Stealing Pigeons In Hadapsar | Pexels

In a shocking incident in Pune's Hadapsar, a 19-year-old youth was beaten to death with a bat by a group of people over the suspicion that he was stealing their domesticated pigeons. The deceased has been identified as Rupesh Dhanraj Shinde, a resident of Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the police, Rupesh and his friend Ajay Tingre (20) had gone out on a motorcycle in the wee hours of Wednesday. They stopped in the Vaiduwadi area of Hadapsar to attend nature’s call. They went near the pigeon boxes located in an open space along the canal. However, they tried to leave the spot after dogs began barking at them.

A group of men suspected that they were stealing pigeons, so they chased the two youths. During the chase, Rupesh fell near the main road. There, the accused assaulted him with a bat and also kicked and punched him, causing serious injuries and resulting in his death.

The incident took place between 2:30 am and 3 am, whereas Ajay informed Rupesh's family about the incident around 9 am after he managed to escape.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered by Rupesh's father, Dhanraj Shinde (45). Following this, the police have arrested four brothers identified as Gaurav Vijaykumar Majhi (22), a resident of Vaiduwadi, and his brothers Sachin (23), Monu (26), and Bunty (18).

Further investigation is underway.