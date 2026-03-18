Class 6 Boy Murdered In Shirur; Pune Rural Police Probe Sexual Assault Angle As Villagers Demand Arrests In 12 Hours | File

Pune: The death of a Class 6 student in Dahiwadi village of Shirur Tehsil in Pune District has taken a serious turn. Police are now probing the case as a suspected murder and examining the possibility of sexual assault. The boy’s semi-nude body found in a field has intensified concerns in the area.

The deceased is a student of a school in Talegaon Dhamdhere in Shirur Tehsil. According to initial information, the deceased had returned home from school, changed his clothes and later went out to play.

Police said that when he did not return for a long time, his family and villagers began searching for him. His body was eventually found in a field at Manjre Wasti. The body was found in a suspicious manner.

Earlier, a deep injury was noticed on his head, raising suspicions of foul play. In the latest development, investigators are also looking into whether the boy was killed after resisting an attempt at sexual assault. Police officials have not confirmed the exact motive and said conclusions will depend on the post-mortem report and forensic findings.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Prashant Dhole visited the spot and is leading the investigation. A team from the Maharashtra Forest Department also reached the location, and officials said the probe is being carried out from all possible angles. The body has been sent for post-mortem after completion of the panchnama.

'Arrests Within 12 Hours Or…'

The incident has sparked strong reactions in the village. A large number of residents gathered at the scene and expressed anger over the crime. Villagers initially resisted moving the body and demanded that the accused be arrested within 12 hours. They also questioned the safety of children in the area.

Locals claimed that a similar incident had taken place in the vicinity about one-and-a-half to two years ago, adding to the fear among residents. Many demanded a thorough and time-bound investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.

Police have appealed for calm and assured that all aspects, including the possibility of planned murder or other causes, are being examined.

Further investigation is underway.