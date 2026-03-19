3 IIT Bombay Students Die In Car Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway While Returning From Sunrise Trip | File Pic (Representative Image)

Navi Mumbai: Three students of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay were killed after their car met with an accident on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway near Lonavala on Thursday morning while returning from Khandala, where they had gone to watch the sunrise.

The deceased have been identified as Omkumar Borse (23), a resident of Nashik; Lay (20), from Nagpur; and Shreyansh Sharma (22), from Jaipur. They were travelling in a Volkswagen Polo when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the three students, along with two friends travelling in another four-wheeler, had left the IIT Bombay campus in Powai at around 5 am and headed to Khandala to witness the sunrise. The accident took place while they were on their way back to Mumbai.

Police officials said that the exact cause of the accident is yet to be determined, as there were no eyewitnesses at the scene. “We are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash. Since there are no eyewitnesses, we are relying on technical and forensic evidence,” an officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the accident.

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