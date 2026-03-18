Class 6 Girl's Acid Attack Rocks Maharashtra Assembly; Opposition Demands Arrests and Justice

An alleged acid attack on a Class 6 girl student in Sangamner taluka of Ahilyanagar district triggered strong reactions in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, with opposition parties questioning the state’s law and order situation and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. | Representative Image

Mumbai: An alleged acid attack on a Class 6 girl student in Sangamner taluka of Ahilyanagar district triggered strong reactions in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, with opposition parties questioning the state’s law and order situation and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

MLC Tambe Questions Easy Availability of Acid to Perpetrators

Raising the issue in the Legislative Council, Independent member Satyajit Tambe sought details of the police action and questioned how the accused managed to procure acid so easily. Responding to the concerns, Minister of State for Home (Rural) Pankaj Bhoyar said the incident occurred outside D.K. More Janta Vidyalaya in Ahilyanagar and strict instructions have been issued to the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

Addressing the issue of acid availability, Bhoyar noted that such substances are often found in school laboratories and said the government is exploring measures to prevent misuse. He also informed that a committee would be constituted to deliberate on safeguards against such incidents.

Wadettiwar Accuses Government of Failing to Protect Women

In the Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar termed the incident extremely disturbing and accused the government of failing to curb crimes against women and minor girls. Moving an adjournment motion, he demanded an immediate discussion, stating that the victim is in a serious condition and the accused are still at large. He also questioned the efficiency of the local police, alleging lapses that allow criminals to escape.

Congress leader Nana Patole demanded that the girl be shifted to Mumbai for advanced medical treatment at the government’s expense, citing severe facial injuries that could impact her future.Taking cognisance of the matter, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the government to present a detailed report on the incident at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister and district guardian minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil informed the House that the girl is currently undergoing treatment at Pravara Institute of Medical Sciences in Loni. He assured that the entire cost of her treatment will be borne by the trust managed by his family.

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