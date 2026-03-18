Prerna Women Empowerment Summit In Thane Celebrates MSME Growth, Gender Equality, And Ethical Business

The Chamber for Advancement and Support of MSMEs and Businesses (CASMB), in association with recently hosted "Prerna Women Empowerment Summit" and chamber's 6th Foundation Day . | X @GNIOTCollege

Mumbai: The Chamber for Advancement and Support of MSMEs and Businesses (CASMB), in association with recently hosted "Prerna Women Empowerment Summit" and chamber's 6th Foundation Day. The event brought together entrepreneurs, policymakers, women leaders, industry captains, and cultural luminaries for a day of knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and recognition of excellence.

The summit was structured across multiple high-impact sessions — an inaugural ceremony, a Thought Leadership Panel, CASMB Member Journey presentations, Power Talks, and a prestigious Awards & Felicitation Ceremony with a book release — making it one of the most comprehensive MSME-focused events in Maharashtra this year.

Dr. Prabodh Halde, Chairman, CASMB, welcomed the gathering which included Prof. J. B. Joshi, Chancellor of the Institute of Chemical Technology, Pritee Chaudhary (IRS), Director, FSSAI Western Region and actor Nitish Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj urged entrepreneurs and MSME leaders to root their business pursuits in ethical conduct and social purpose. "Life's ultimate goal is not just profit, but Moksha — a state of contentment, contribution, and purpose," he observed. He recalled the profound nutritional wisdom of his grandmother's ragi preparations, calling for a revival of millets and traditional grains in modern food business. He also highlighted the concept of Ardhanarishwar as a philosophical foundation for gender equality in enterprise, encouraging joint ventures and equal participation of women in the MSME sector.

An highlight was the Thought Leadership Panel moderated by Harsha Almad (Wipro), featuring Dr. Shilpa Vora (Marico Ltd.), Viju Sirsath (Govt. of Maharashtra), Ashwini Pable (Rewanta Fashions Pvt. Ltd.), and Ms. Mubarakka Lokhandwala (MML Global Advisory).

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/