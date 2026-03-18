Ajay Devgn Launches Devgn CineX In Thane's Hiranandani Estate, Bringing Multiplex To 10,000 Families

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to expand his footprint in the cinema exhibition space with the launch of Devgn CineX at Hiranandani Estate in Thane, marking the entry of a multiplex into one of the city’s largest integrated townships. | X @KumarMangat

Mumbai: Actor Ajay Devgn is set to expand his footprint in the cinema exhibition space with the launch of Devgn CineX at Hiranandani Estate in Thane, marking the entry of a multiplex into one of the city’s largest integrated townships.

New Multiplex Opens at The Walk in Bellona Tower

The multiplex, located at Bellona Tower within The Walk, has been developed through a partnership between House of Hiranandani and Devgn CineX. The property was inaugurated on March 18, with operations commencing a day later on March 19 with the screening of Bollywood film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Spread across five screens with a total seating capacity of 953, the multiplex is equipped with Dolby sound systems and digital projection technology, aiming to offer a premium cinematic experience within the township. This is the first time a multiplex has been introduced within the expansive township of Hiranandani Estate.

Hiranandani and Pathak Attend Inauguration Ceremony

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman of House of Hiranandani, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, Co-founder of Devgn CineX and Chairman of Panorama Studios, along with other dignitaries.

Hiranandani Estate, spread over 375 acres, houses more than 10,000 families across over 150 residential towers. The township also accommodates offices of major firms such as Tata Consultancy Services and WeWork, making it a self-sustained residential and commercial hub. The Walk, where the multiplex is situated, features over 35 retail, dining, and wellness outlets.

Multiplex Was the Missing Piece in Township's Ecosystem: Hiranandani

Harsh Hiranandani, Director, House of Hiranandani, said the addition of the multiplex enhances the township’s overall lifestyle ecosystem. “The township houses over 10,000 families, with schools, hospitals, offices and retail all within the development. A multiplex was the missing piece in completing the entertainment and leisure ecosystem for the community, and we are pleased to partner with Devgn CineX to bring this experience to the township,” he said.

Devgn CineX, formerly known as NY Cinemas, currently operates 57 screens across 19 locations in cities such as Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Guwahati, and Mumbai. Kumar Mangat Pathak said “We are delighted to partner with House of Hiranandani to bring this cinematic destination to Thane’s vibrant community. This allows us to serve a large base of cinema lovers with world-class entertainment right in their neighbourhood,” he said.

The launch reflects a broader trend of integrated townships evolving into self-sufficient urban ecosystems, where entertainment infrastructure is increasingly being embedded within residential developments.

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