Maharashtra Doubles Honorarium For Part-Time Female Health Workers To ₹6,000 Per Month

In a significant move to strengthen grassroots healthcare services, the state’s Public Health Department has announced a twofold increase in the monthly honorarium of part-time female attendants working at health sub-centers. | File Pic

Mumbai: In a significant move to strengthen grassroots healthcare services, the state’s Public Health Department has announced a twofold increase in the monthly honorarium of part-time female attendants working at health sub-centers.

The revised payment structure will come into effect from April 1, 2026, following the issuance of an official government resolution.

Rural Health Workers Get Much-Needed Financial Boost

Part-time women attendants play a vital role in delivering primary healthcare services in rural, tribal, remote, and hilly regions. They also assist in implementing various public health programs and ensure their reach to every household.

Until now, these workers were receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 as per the 2019 government decision. Recognizing their expanding responsibilities and the impact of rising inflation, Health Minister Prakash Abitkar approved an increase of Rs 3,000. With this revision, the total monthly honorarium will rise to Rs 6,000.

Read Also Maharashtra Assembly Unanimously Passes Motor Vehicle Tax Bill To Curb Pollution And Boost Revenue

Zilla Parishads Directed to Ensure Timely Payments

The government has directed all Zilla Parishads to implement the revised payments as per existing procedures and ensure that the honorarium is disbursed by the 10th of every month.

The decision has been widely welcomed by part-time female health workers across the state, who see it as long-overdue recognition of their contribution to the public healthcare system.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/