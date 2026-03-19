Pune Traffic Curbs In Wagholi For Maharashtra Kesari Event; Diversions For Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Anniversary | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Pune City Police have announced temporary traffic changes on the Pune-Ahilyanagar Highway in the Wagholi area from Wednesday, March 18, to March 22. The restrictions are in place due to the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship, which will be held over four days.



The 68th edition of the Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Tournament is being hosted in Wagholi during this period. More than 800 wrestlers from across the state are expected to take part. It is one of the biggest editions of the event in Pune.



Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Traffic branch, Himmat Jadhav issued the notification regarding the changes. As per the order, heavy vehicles will not be allowed on Pune–Ahilyanagar Road during peak morning hours and between 2 pm and 11 pm. The restriction applies to the stretch from Lonikand to Kharadi Bypass and also to internal roads connected to this route.





The ban includes goods transport vehicles, dumpers, RMC mixers, bulk cement carriers, JCBs, road rollers, tractors, and similar vehicles. However, vehicles used for essential services such as the fire brigade, police, ambulances, PMPML, and State Transport buses are exempted.



Meanwhile, traffic arrangements have also been made for the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadhu Budruk village. District Collector Jitendra Dudi has ordered diversions in the area for Wednesday.





Heavy vehicles coming from Koregaon Bhima towards Chakan and Pabal will be diverted through Koregaon Bhima, Sanaswadi, Shikrapur, Gas Phata, and Wajewadi Chaufula. Vehicles travelling from Chakan and Pabal towards Pune will take the reverse route via Wajewadi Chowfula, Gas Phata, Shikrapur, Sanaswadi, and Koregaon Bhima.



Vehicles of devotees will also face restrictions near the event site. Those coming from Koregaon Bhima will not be allowed beyond a designated stoppage point near the venue. Similarly, vehicles arriving from the Chakan and Pabal side will be stopped at a parking point on the Vadhu–Wajewadi Chowfula Road.