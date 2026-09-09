VIDEO: Student Alleges Assault By RPF Personnel At Pune Station, Says Eardrum Was Perforated | Video Screengrab

Pune: A 25-year-old Digital Media student of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has alleged that he was brutally assaulted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Pune Railway Station on August 24, resulting in a traumatic perforation of his left eardrum. The student, Ronit Rabhaji Arune, has sought an FIR against the personnel, their suspension and compensation for his medical and academic losses.

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According to Arune, the incident occurred at around 11pm near the Hitachi ATM close to the station’s main entrance. He claimed that he saw RPF personnel assaulting workers and members of the public with sticks and intervened before recording the incident on his mobile phone.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Arune alleged, “I requested the RPF personnel not to beat people so brutally and started recording the incident on my mobile phone. They became angry and forcibly dragged me to the RPF post.”

He further alleged that he was assaulted inside the RPF post, sustaining a severe blow to his left ear and head. “The blow to my left ear caused my eardrum to rupture. I was in severe mental shock after the assault,” he said.

Arune said he initially left Pune on a 4.30am train to travel to his hometown but returned after experiencing severe pain, bleeding and throbbing in his ear.

Medical records cited by Arune include an official medico-legal case (MLC) registered at Sassoon General Hospital, bearing MLC No. 25855, which he said records a perforated left eardrum and blood clots. An ENT examination at the university’s health centre has also recorded “Left TM Traumatic Perforation” and recommended tympanoplasty surgery.

“I am a Digital Media and Film Making student, where hearing and sound are crucial. This injury has put my education and future career at risk,” Arune said.

He has also filed an RTI application with the railway administration seeking preservation of CCTV footage from the station and RPF post area from the night of the incident.

Arune has demanded an FIR, suspension of the concerned personnel, preservation of CCTV evidence and compensation for his treatment, surgery, academic losses and alleged impact on his career.

Meanwhile, The Free Press Journal tried to contact the RPF for its response, but did not receive one.