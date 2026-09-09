Pune Shocker: Youth Attacked With Koyta Over Love Marriage, 4 Arrested With Pistol Seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four men were arrested after a youth was allegedly attacked with a koyta and pistol in Pimple Nilakh on Tuesday, with police suspecting that opposition to his love marriage was the main motive behind the attack.

The victim, identified as Amol Veer, was attacked around 12.30pm in the ground-floor parking area of a building while he was on his way to his hotel. Police said two attackers carrying koytas approached him and one of them struck him on the head.

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Veer raised his hands to protect himself and managed to snatch the koyta from the attacker. He then shouted for help. Hearing his cries, his family members came downstairs.

The attackers fled in a Hyundai Santro car, police said. According to Veer, four people were involved in the incident. Two of them were waiting inside the car.

Police have arrested all four suspects. The koyta and pistol allegedly used in the attack have also been seized.

Love marriage suspected to be motive

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Koli, in charge of Sangvi Police Station, said the attack appears to be linked to Veer's marriage to Sayali Landge, the sister of one of the accused, Sandeep Landge.

Police said Veer and Sayali had entered into a love marriage about four months ago against the wishes of her family. The marriage is believed to have led to the attack.

“Amol had entered into a love marriage with Sayali Landge. That appears to be the primary motive behind the incident,” Koli said.

The police are now investigating the exact role of each accused and the circumstances leading to the attack.

Three injured in attack

Amol Veer, along with Aniket Veer and Deepak Veer, sustained injuries in the incident. They are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said the attack could have turned fatal, but Veer managed to protect himself from the blow and disarm one of the attackers.

The case has been registered at Sangvi Police Station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder and Section 351 of the BNS for criminal intimidation. The accused have also been booked under Sections 3/25 and 4/25 of the Arms Act.

Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation progresses.