VIDEO: Pune Residents Hold Candle March to Honor Victims of Porsche Car Crash |

Pune residents participated in a candle march organised here on Saturday to pay tribute to two IT professionals - Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta - who were killed in the Porsche car crash involving a minor boy in Kalyani Nagar area six days back.

It was organised by residents' organisation Team Swacch Kalyani Nagar (TSKN). The event, which took place exactly a week after the incident, saw a massive turnout of supporters from various localities across the city, reflecting the collective grief and demand for justice from the Pune community.

Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, originally from Madhya Pradesh, lost their lives when the speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by the drunk teenage son of a builder rammed into their motorbike, triggering a huge outrage.

Close pubs by 11.30

A silent candlelight protest was also organised demanding to check late-night illegal activities in residential areas. They also pitched for roll back of the pre-pandemic closing time of 11:30pm for the pubs and rooftops.

Police detained the minor boy and arrested his father and grandfather on various charges among other persons in connection with the incident.

The march began promptly at 9pm and was meticulously organised, with TSKN ensuring smooth traffic management and crowd control. Dedicated wardens, bouncers, and volunteers were deployed to maintain peace and order throughout the event. Proper permissions were secured from the police, who also attended to ensure the march proceeded in the right spirit.

Residents from all over city join

Participants from Baner, Balewadi, Lohegaon, Dhanori, Wadgaon Sheri, Koregaon Park, Vanaz, Kothrud, Mundwa, Viman Nagar, Kalyani Nagar, and other areas came together in a powerful display of unity. Forming a human chain with candles and mobile torches, the attendees honored the memories of the duo, demanding stringent action and justice.

Some of the prominent individuals who participated and stood in solidarity during this silent vigil were -

Residents speak up

Some residents shared their views and feelings during this vigil and expressed deep sorrow at the loss of the two innocent lives.

A resident of Viman Nagar, said, "This march is a step towards seeking justice for Ashwini and Anish. We hope our collective voice will bring about the necessary changes in traffic law enforcement."

Dr Haji Zakir Shaikh, resident Yerwada, commented, "The silent candle march for Ashwini and Anish is a powerful statement. It underscores the urgent need for stricter traffic laws and enforcement. My condolences to the families, and my support to the community demanding justice and safer streets for all."

Another resident from Koregaon Park added, "The turnout today shows how deeply this tragedy has affected all of us. It's not just about mourning but also about making sure such incidents do not happen again."

A resident of Baner commented, "The solidarity shown by Pune's residents is heartening. We stand together to demand justice and ensure our streets are safer."