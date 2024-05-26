'Don't Have Money To Reach Pune Police Station': Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Says Case Against Him Is To Divert Media Attention From Porsche Case (VIDEO)

Mere Jaan Ki Kya Kimat: Influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra Says Case Against Him is to Divert Media Attention From Porsche Case (VIDEO) | Instagram

In a video after he was booked by Pune Cyber Cell for his satire/parody videos on the Pune Porsche case, controversial social media influencer Aryan Dev Neekhra has appealed to the Pune Cyber Cell to take back the case against him as he does not have enough money to appear before the cops In Pune on May 27.

He also said, "Main to middle class aadmi bhai, mujhe to jaan se hi mardo, mere jaan ki kya keemat (I am a middle class person, what is the value of my life, kill me instead.)"

"They have put charges on me for abusing on the internet. Everyone does that; a warning would be more than enough. I request the Pune Cyber Cell to take back the case. Let me and my family live; I am just a content creator. There are monsters out there," he wrote in the caption of the video.

In the video, he is seen saying, "I posted videos and the media made them viral, saying I am the accused who killed two. The defamation was not enough, and then they booked me. It was done to divert attention from the case. Why wouldn't they do it? He is the son of a rich person, I am a middle-class person, what is the value of my life? Kill me instead."

He also said that he did not abuse anyone particularly in the viral rap as it was a parody. He mentioned that he has to be there on May 27, and he does not have a car or money to reach there on time as he was served a notice only on May 25 . He also expressed fear that he will be put in jail and tagged as a criminal and will be projected as the prime accused in the high-profile case.

Neekhra ended the video by saying that the minor who killed two was released on bail, the driver was blackmailed, lab reports were manipulated, and they want him in jail.

A rap song purportedly featuring the juvenile, boasting about how he got away with the Porsche crash, went viral on social media on Thursday. Immediately, Pune Police clarified that it was a "fake account" and that the teenager had no role in the video. Later, it was found that the rap video was of a social media influencer named Aryan Dev Neekhra.

The accident

The Porsche, allegedly driven by the teenager, who the police claim was drunk at the time, killed two motorbike-borne software engineers in the Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday (May 19).

He was later released on bail, however his bail was cancelled after huge public outcry and intervention petition. His father and grandfather have also been arrested in the case.